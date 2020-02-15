Fifty years after its formation, the list of challenges faced by the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability is still quite lengthy. Sarah Carabott reports.

When Kevin* completed compulsory school at the age of 16, he wanted to enrol in a mainstream college, but his parents were instead asked to take him to a resource centre.

Kevin, who is on the autistic spectrum, did not fare well at the resource centre, and the staff there believed he would do well at a college.

He enrolled in a college where he was more successful but had to give up on his studies after three whole years as he lacked the support he had found at primary and secondary school.

Several children with a disability give up on continuing their studies in mainstream education and cannot even join the workforce as they are not prepared for employment when they turn 16, Marthese Mugliette told Times of Malta.

Ms Mugliette, who heads the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD), called for a reshuffle of Malta’s education system.

Resource centres, which currently host students with a disability and are cut off from other schools, should become part of mainstream colleges, she insists.

In this manner, children, irrespective of their disabilities or abilities, could socialise during some classes such as physical education and drama, breaktime and school assemblies.

“Most often, children give in to peer pressure. When students were still being streamed, my daughter, who has Down’s Syndrome, was placed with students who academically fared worst.

“She would come home and refuse to do her homework, imitating behaviour she had seen in the classroom. When she was moved to another classroom, she was much more motivated and improved academically.”

Quality education is not the only thing that children and youths with a disability, like Ms Mugliette’s daughter, are missing out on.

Her 33-year-old does not exercise her right to vote not only because electoral campaigns in Malta do not target people with intellectual disabilities, but especially as she would not be able to vote in secret.

As things stand, she would be asked her voting preferences by at least five enquiring faces – two assistant commissioners and a representative of each party – who will then proceed to mark the ballot sheet on her behalf.

The federation is calling for the introduction of personal assistants who are paid by the State to assist people with a disability in decision making, whether this takes place in a voting booth, in a clothing store, or when out and about with friends.

Socialising and making friends are often a hurdle for young people with a disability, and leisure is at the top of the federation’s agenda.

Ms Mugliette said that, most often, youths with disabilities, especially intellectual disability, either spend evenings and weekends at home or go out with their parents.

The federation believes that earmarking a site and turning it into a leisure place for people with a disability is the ideal solution.

Wouldn’t this risk segregating youths with a disability?

“No one will be forcing youths with a disability to go there only but they would be provided with a choice if mainstream places of entertainment like Paceville don’t fit their bill.

“If they don’t have an alternative they will be segregated as they end up without friends and nowhere to go.”

*Name has been changed