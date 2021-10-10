The introduction of an EU Digital COVID Certificate alongside solid progress in vaccinations among EU member states is projected to give a boost to internal and international tourism activity, outweighing temporary input shortages and rising costs hitting parts of the manufacturing sector, according to a report by PwC.

Despite this, several economies are not forecast to fully return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022, the latest PwC Macroeconomic Outlook 2021 said.

Over the first half of 2021, the world’s largest economies continued to experience an increase in COVID-related restrictions in response to rising cases. Global GDP growth for Q1 was 0.5 per cent on the previous quarter, with momentum picking up in the US, but negative growth in the euro area and Japan.

Growth in China also slowed, following strong signs of recovery over the previous three quarters. In this respect, Q1 global output remained 1.5 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

In Malta, after four quarters of negative GDP growth, the Maltese economy expanded by 13.4 per cent in Q2 2021 as compared to the 15 per cent contraction in Q2 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Malta’s GDP has contracted at a faster pace than the EU average, reflecting its relatively larger exposure to the tourism and related services sectors, declining by 7.8 per cent in 2020 relative to a six per cent contraction in the EU.

However, according to data published at the end of August, Malta’s GDP increased by 13.4 per cent in real terms in Q2 2021, reflecting what can be termed a ‘base effect’ on the significant decline in GDP during the same quarter a year earlier. Furthermore, The ESI returned to pre-pandemic levels during Q2 2021 in both Malta and the EU.

The long-term impact on the economy as a result of Malta being placed on the grey list is difficult to quantify - PwC

Forecasters predict that Malta’s economy is expected to rebound more quickly than most in 2021, with the European Commission anticipating GDP growth of 5.6 per cent.

The Central Bank of Malta’s outlook for 2021 is that GDP should increase by 4.9 per cent in 2021 and a further 5.4 per cent and 4.7 per cent in 2022 and 2023 respectively, driven mainly by pick-ups in domestic demand (i.e., private consumption and investment).

At this rate, Malta’s economy is set to reach (and slightly exceed) its pre-pandemic level in 2022. Meanwhile, more recent figures published in the government’s pre-budget document project growth of 3.8 per cent and 6.8 per cent over the next two years.

Taking a closer look at sub-sector performance, the ICT sector saw growth of 9.6 per cent in GVA, similar to entertainment and recreation (which includes gaming) which expanded 7.9 per cent, as well as the financial and insurance sector (6.7 per cent).

On the other hand, GVA in the wholesale and retail sector (which includes accommodation and restaurants) declined 34.7 per cent during 2020. Looking at public finances, Q1 of 2021 saw a deficit of €425 million in the general government balance, equivalent to 13.1 per cent of GDP, up from 11.7 per cent in the same quarter last year.

In annual terms, the deficit in 2020 amounted to €1.3 billion (10.1 per cent of GDP). Figures published in the pre-budget document indicate that the government expects the deficit to continue to remain significant in 2021 at 12 per cent of GDP, however, narrowing substantially to 5.6 per cent in 2022 as GDP growth recovers. The debt-to-GDP ratio is set to jump from 54.8 per cent in 2020 to 65 per cent in 2021.

Looking ahead, the long-term projected impact on the economy resulting from Malta being placed on the FATF grey list is difficult to quantify, PwC said, particularly as the overall impact is dependent on the effectiveness and efficiency of the authorities’ response.