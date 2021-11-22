Many MPs were not brave enough to admit they smoked weed in the past, minister Byron Camilleri told Parliament on Monday.

Camilleri was addressing the second reading of the bill on the responsible use of cannabis when he referred to a Lovin Malta vox pop that last year asked MPs whether they had ever smoked weed in their life.

Besides Camilleri, Rosianne Cutajar had also admitted to smoking weed when she was younger. Back then she was parliamentary secretary for reforms.

"I had said that yes, I had smoked a joint sometimes. I had said that I was fortunate I had never been caught, unlike many other young people who were prosecuted," he said.

'This is hypocritical'

"There was another MP from this side of the house of representatives who also admitted to smoking weed. But I'm sure that not all MPs had the courage to tell the truth, including PN MPs who plan to vote against the proposed law. This is hypocritical."

He was speaking in the context of a larger argument in favour of a law regularising recreational cannabis use for adults.

"Ironically, today if someone comes next to me with a cigarette I move away. The smell annoys me. I don't need this law for myself," he said.

"But there are adults out there who have made a responsible choice to use cannabis for recreational purposes. Why should we prosecute them and make them go through years of legal trouble? It shouldn't be like that."

Black market stifled

Camilleri argued that the proposed bill will stifle the black market because it will spare people the need to seek pushers.

"We don't want more people knocking on pushers' doors, because pushers won't just try to sell you weed. They'll try to sell you anything they have," he said.

"We'd rather work towards a regulated society than continue living in the jungle we have right now."