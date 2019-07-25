As Maltese society, like many Western ones, ages, structural changes in lifestyle become inevitable. As the baby boomer generation enters the retirement stage in life, many are asking whether the traditional retirement lifestyle is still appropriate for healthy older adults who still have what it takes to remain productive in the workforce.

With life expectancy now exceeding the 80 years mark, many healthy older adults face a daunting challenge as they are nudged to retire when they reach their early 60s. Some would prefer to keep active not only by pottering in their garden or spending time pursuing their hobbies. For many potential retirees, the work environment is a promoter of healthy self-esteem, an essential source of income and a unique opportunity to socialise with their colleagues.

The Malta Employers’ Association argues that the government should provide stronger incentives for older adults to remain in the labour force. As businesses face an acute shortage of workers, it makes economic sense to encourage those who want to continue to be active in the workplace, despite reaching pensionable age, to do so.

One often underestimated problem is the perception of many about what old age represents. Admittedly, as people grow older, the risks of debilitating chronic diseases increase.

Those suffering from such conditions should, of course, continue to have the option of retiring when they so decide. However, those who want to continue to live a fully active life by remaining in active employment should be encouraged to do so.

A change in the mindset of both employers and employees is needed for this progressive strategy to succeed. While older adults may face limitations to the performance of certain types of physically exacting work, there are usually fewer hindrances to performing other work that is less arduous. While older adults may lack the agility that characterises youth, they often have a wealth of experience that can contribute to the success of many businesses.

Older adults also need to adapt when they decide to continue to work beyond pensionable age. Their employers may decide that their job description should change and their conditions of work amended to reflect the role that they are expected to have in the workplace. Working times, duties and remuneration may be adapted to the new roles of older adult workers.

Active ageing works for individuals, for business, for health services and society. Retired persons often have to make drastic changes in their lifestyle as their income falls and their health problems increase. The incidence of depression and other mental health issues is known to increase among those retirees who feel demotivated as they have to make forced changes in their lifestyle.

There may be a case to go a step further in promoting active ageing by giving people the right to continue working beyond pensionable age if they so decide. Employers may not be so keen on this idea. However, as there seems to be little political appetite for further pensions reform to make the system more sustainable, giving people the right to continue working for as long as they are healthy and willing to do so is an option that has merits.

Malta should emulate countries benefiting from the wealth of experience that older adults have by encouraging them to remain active in the workplace.