Fear is holding many Maltese woman back from getting breast screening, raising the chances of late cancer diagnosis and non-effective treatment, according to research.

Women are avoiding screening because of “fear of mastectomy, fear of death, fear of pain, fear of an altered body image and fear of not being with the family,” cancer researcher Danika Marmarà found.

The director of Malta’s Cancer Care Pathways Directorate, Dr Marmarà recommends that this fear barrier should start being addressed from the start – when women are invited for their first mammogram.

Dr Marmarà was recently awarded her PhD from the Department of Health at the University of Stirling, Scotland. The research for her thesis was entitled ‘Improving Participation in Breast Screening Programmes: A Mixed Methods Study to Increase Breast Screening Uptake in Malta’.

For her research she conducted several studies to explore both the barriers and what facilitates mammography screening among Maltese women. The intention is to inform future screening interventions and improve cancer care in Malta.

Dr Marmarà found that around 15% of Maltese women have never attended anywhere for mammography, while one in every five women did not adhere to regular mammography screening.

These women, she said, would be at a higher risk of having a late breast cancer diagnosis, leading to non-effective treatment and lower survival rates.

Health Ministry figures show that since the national breast screening programme started in 2009, over 80,000 mammograms have been carried out.

Evidence shows that those who attend for routine mammography may already understand screening benefits

The level of knowledge about breast cancer and breast screening is significantly associated with attendance, Dr Marmarà found in her PhD research, which was funded by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.

Women who attended for mammography understood the benefits and practices. However, non-attendees were found to be the most unsure of recommended practices for breast screening and had higher emotional barriers.

“Evidence shows that those who attend for routine mammography may already understand screening benefits, have come to terms with barriers to undergo mammography and have confidence in their abilities to get screened,” she wrote.

On the other hand, non-adherent women were in stronger agreement about the painful procedure and were less likely to consider cues to action as beneficial.

Therefore, if non-attendees could be persuaded to attend once, they would likely reattend unless their screening experience had been a negative one, Dr Marmarà concluded.

For those women who never attended a mammography or were too young for the procedure, mammography instilled fear and their perception of the procedure was one of pain.

“Painful mammography experiences stop women from attending subsequent mammograms.”

Emotional barriers

Dr Marmarà’s study exposed the complexity of women’s emotional background. Although women who experienced cancer in the family made lifestyle changes, it was not necessarily a motivator to attending a mammography.

Rather, participants seemed to be overcome by fear of a personal cancer diagnosis, its related death, traumatic histories and personal traumas.

Some of these are innovative findings in breast cancer research.

Since emotional factors strongly influence Maltese women’s screening behaviours, fear should be addressed in future intervention, she wrote.

Also to be addressed are “women’s social network experiences, prior traumatic experiences, poor post-traumatic social support and approaches to mental health”.

Women in Malta, she added, put a lot of weight on the support, views and experiences of their partners and daughters.

She also found that family members and practitioners were effective at helping women address screening barriers.

Way forward

Among the various recommendations made by Danika Marmarà (right), she called for urgent renewed health education and tailored information on the importance of screening while addressing misunderstandings and screening myths and improving knowledge gaps.

This, she says, raises the need for appropriate training of healthcare professionals.

She recommended that interventions would be more effective within a community setting, such as in local community pharmacies.

Dr Marmarà also suggested that interventions should include breast cancer and screening education, telephone counselling by specialised nurses and recommendations by physicians.

Interventions should also incorporate support networks and household dynamics to improve the psychosocial well-being of women in terms of personal resilience and self-confidence.

“The findings of this study suggest that healthcare professionals should refer to the patients’ wider support networks and make the necessary referrals to appropriate services, while policymakers should ensure that services providing psychological, social and emotional support are accessible to women in general.”

Tools for the future

In an innovative part of her multi-tiered research, Dr Marmarà developed and piloted a Maltese Breast Screening Questionnaire.

The preliminary evidence shows that the questionnaire promises to be a reliable instrument to assess women’s beliefs about health and illness and their perceptions about breast cancer and screening practices.

The findings of Dr Marmarà’s research inspired the 2017 and 2018 breast screening campaigns and will be used to aid the 2019 campaign in the development of culturally-tailored breast cancer information and educational material that promote cancer awareness and screening.

Her special interest is to work for and with people affected by cancer to help shape the future of cancer services by addressing gaps, inequalities and disparities in cancer care.