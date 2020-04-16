The majority of Malta’s coronavirus patients live in the North Harbour district, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci revealed on Thursday.

According to figures published during the Superintendent’s daily briefing, which do not include the latest 13 cases confirmed overnight, a total of 142 patients live in this region. The North Harbour district comprises Birkirkara, Swatar, Gzira, Hamrun, Msida, Pembroke, Pieta, Qormi, St Julian’s San Gwann, Santa Venera, Sliema, Swieqi or Ta’ Xbiex.

Of the 402 cases, 95 live in the South East district while a further 64 live in the North district, 42 in the South Harbour district and 39 in the West district.

A total of 20 cases were registered in the Gozo and Comino district.

Gauci did not break down the figures to highlight which of the localities had the highest numbers.

The data, she said, is not standardised.

It is the first time such information has been made public as in the early stages, details of where patients live was not divulged for privacy reasons.

Malta now has registered a total of 412 cases since the first case in March. Three people have died while 82 patients have recovered.