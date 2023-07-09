MAPFRE has committed itself to making its supply chain more sustainable, therefore, it will gradually incorporate environmental, social and good governance practices in all its processes. The company says this will reinforce its relationship with its providers, offer better service to its customers and promote its commitment to sustainability.

The company pledges to approve 100% of its providers in the primary network for home, motor and health, and its main purchase providers with ESG criteria in 2024. Between companies and freelancers, this would amount to 14,500 providers that carry out operations in countries like Spain, Germany, the US, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil and Peru.

To do this, it has developed its own ESG approval methodology that helps encourage providers to maintain business and support practices that are aligned with MAPFRE’s sustainability strategy.

The model identifies the risk factors of aspects related to compliance with environmental regulations, human rights, workers’ occupational health and safety, corruption and information security, among others. It assigns a score between 0 and 100, which allows it to establish individualised action plans to speed up the adoption of measures to protect the planet, close social gaps and promote ethics and transparency.

At the beginning of 2019, the company started an approval process in its primary network, which has allowed it to use ESG criteria to approve more than 5,000 providers so far from various countries.

MAPFRE works with nearly 14,500 providers, billing more than €4.44 billion and promoting their ethical and socially responsible conduct.

To achieve this, it has a purchase standard that establishes economic, environmental, social and governance criteria, as well as the various basic principles they all must comply with, such as rejecting any kind of workplace discrimination, harassment, child labour and corruption. It also has adopted the Provider Management Operating Model (POM), which ensures supply chain compliance with technical rigour, vocation for service, operational efficiency and responsibility. It also makes available the training needed for providers to carry out their operations and for them to become companies that are increasingly committed to sustainable development.

MAPFRE’s sustainability strategy is integrated with its business, putting people at the centre of everything and responds to the needs of all stakeholders. It is completely committed to Agenda 2030 and focuses its commitments on social, environmental and corporate governance areas, so that it can keep helping to reduce social gaps, promote insurance accessibility, protect the planet and have a governance structure that promotes ethics and transparency, among others.