Mapfre’s asset management company has been listed in the Avant Gardist category of the H&K Responsible Investment Brand Index, which identifies the European firms in the sector who are most committed to Socially Responsible Investment.

This is the most demanding category of this classification, to which only 17 per cent of those managers analysed have been admitted.

The index, which evaluates 220 asset managers operating in Europe, takes into account, among other criteria, compliance with the principles for responsible investment, a joint initiative with the UN Global Compact that aims to enhance understanding of the impact of environmental, social and governmental issues (ESG) on investments. Mapfre joined the network of signatories to these principles in May 2017.

Financial consultants Jean-Francois Hirschel and Markus Kramer are publishing the second edition of the RIBI index this year, which came about as a result of the growing interest shown in how investments meet ESG criteria. Sustainable investment assets totalled $30.7 billion worldwide in 2018, 34 per cent more than the previous year. According to data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance (GSIA), 400 ESG-focused funds focused were launched in 2018 alone.

Mapfre is firmly committed to socially responsible investment and already has available a full range of products that integrate ESG criteria, and the company has just recently launched, in partnership with La Financière Responsable (LFR), the Mapfre Inclusión Responsable fund, which seeks to invest in companies that promote the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Mapfre AM is Mapfre Group’s long-term savings solutions specialist. Mapfre’s team of 150 professionals manages more than €60 billion worldwide and is an active investor in 26 countries.