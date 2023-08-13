Personal and professional success doesn’t happen overnight. It requires effort, dedication, patience and financial education. Without the latter, one can hardly achieve the goals and objectives they have set for themselves, MAPFRE MSV Life CEO Etienne Sciberras says.

“Through this series of articles, one will understand the importance of investing in oneself to improve one’s life and well-being, either personally or professionally.

“This can include education, training, skills development, self-careand mental health. It’s a long-term investment that can have a positive impact on one’s life in multiple ways,” he adds.

What is financial education?

Financial education refers to the ability to understand how finances work and how to make good use of them. It involves learning how to manage money effectively, saving, investing, financial planning and making smart financial decisions.

Financial education helps one make informed and prudent decisions about their finances, which can lead to a better quality of life.

Financial education is key to personal and professional success for several reasons.

First, it provides a better understanding of how money, investment and the financial market work.

Second, it helps one to make better financial decisions, which in turn can lead to greater wealth and economic well-being.

Third, it provides the foundation for building a solid financial future, which in turn can increase stability and self-confidence.

To better understand the importance of financial education, it’s useful to look at some of the challenges faced by people who lack it.

First, they may have difficulty managing their money effectively. This can lead to a lack of savings, increased debt and not being prepared for financial emergencies. In addition, they may miss valuable investment opportunities due to a limited understanding of the financial market.

Second, lacking financial education can make it difficult to make important career and business-related decisions. For example, it can be difficult to know when it’s the right time to change jobs or start one’s own business. Likewise, not understanding how business finances work can hinder business success.

Finally, lacking financial education can affect self-confidence. Without the ability to manage money effectively and make important financial decisions, it’s easy to feel insecure and less than capable. This can have a negative effect on one’s personal and professional life.

