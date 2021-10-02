MAPFRE, both in Malta and at Group level, is today celebrating a new edition of Global Volunteering Day. This day is aimed at enabling all employees to come together as one global team and help others in need.

MAPFRE Group is this year once again be dedicating the event towards nutrition, having set an overall challenge of reaching 10,000 kilograms worth of food donations among all MAPFRE employees globally. This global challenge is being treated with the utmost importance, especially since nearly nine per cent of the world’s population – more than 690 million people – suffer from the daily struggle of hunger.

With this global initiative, MAPFRE hopes to contribute towards two preliminary objectives outlined by the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs), namely SDG 1 ‘Ending Poverty’ and SDG 2 ‘Zero Hunger’.

In the case of MAPFRE Malta, the company will be teaming up with Caritas’ Dar Papa Franġisku, which was the first emergency shelter for homeless individuals in Malta, established in 2016.

Dar Papa Franġisku is one of the largest houses in Fleur-de-Lys Road and is run by Caritas in partnership with the government and the Alfred Mizzi Foundation. Those persons who are experiencing difficulties in their lives, or who feel lonely or lack the basic necessities such as food and a place for shelter, are referred to this home. The shelter is open to those in need 24 hours a day and seven days a week, while guaranteeing a good and well-balanced daily meal for both its residents and the homeless.

The primary aim of the shelter is to accommodate males between the ages of 18 and 59 whom, due to a number of issues including drug and alcohol abuse, incarceration, mental health difficulties and family-related problems, end up homeless.

The shelter sets out to provide individuals with basic needs such as shelter, food and clothing, as well as hygienic and laundry services. Through social work interventions and a holistic approach, Dar Papa Franġisku aims to serve as the bridge between being homeless and moving onto independent living or further supported accommodation.

A number of employees from MAPFRE Malta will be volunteering in this initiative. These volunteers will be helping out in the kitchen and serving food to homeless people.

MAPFRE Volunteering Day is part of the Corporate Volunteering Programme that the People and Organisation Corporate Area organises with Fundación MAPFRE across 28 countries. Through this action, the company will contribute to the 2030 agenda and have a direct impact on two of MAPFRE’s priority sustainable development goals.