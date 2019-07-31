Mapfre has met some very important objectives in its commitment to sustainability, most notably through its Mapfre Sin Plástico campaign. In 2018, the company recycled almost 1,000 tons of paper and processed over 4,000 tons of waste in total. This year, it launched the Mapfre Sin Plástico campaign to help it contribute to the circular economy in Spain and Portugal.

In total, more than 80 per cent of employees in these countries participated, with over 9,000 co-workers now using reusable glass bottles and filtered water dispensers. This small change has prevented the use of 1.5 million single-use plastic bottles.

The Mapfre Sin Plástico commitment, which forms part of the sustainability plan 2019–2021, has enabled all single-use plastic to be replaced with 100 per cent sustainable packaging materials, both in vending machines and in canteens and cafeterias at Mapfre’s corporate headquarters in Spain and at its Portuguese headquarters.

Mapfre has also replaced two million single-use plastic cups with biodegradable cups and has installed filtered and purified water dispensers with quality control, thus helping to improve the well-being of employees and clients.

The objective of this campaign is to achieve 100 per cent coverage at Mapfre’s facilities in Spain and Portugal before the end of the year. Thanks to projects like this one, Mapfre is one of the 15 Spanish companies forming part of the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and is considered by CDP to be one of the world’s leading companies in the fight against climate change.