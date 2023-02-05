MAPFRE MSV Life CEO Etienne Sciberras, on behalf of MAPFRE Middlesea and MAPFRE MSV Life, has presented a cheque to Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, on behalf of the Malta Trust Foundation as a continuation of its support towards Villa Bianca, a space within which children and young people can experience music and the arts.

Villa Bianca, set up by the Malta Trust Foundation, is a specialised, not-for-profit provider of music sessions and music therapy to children and young people who may have little access to such artistic experiences. The centre explores music at its core, hoping to extend its services to other arts in the future.

Coleiro Preca explained that “music has the power to support, enrich, even transform the human experience. Children with impairments deserve access to the arts, especially for their power to enhance personal growth and development and this has been proved successful through Villa Bianca.”

This space for music is founded on the belief that artistic experiences can help individuals to untap pathways of communication and self-expression, leading to a strong sense of empowerment and ability, whether musical or otherwise.

Sciberras said: “MAPFRE Malta is privileged to contribute towards such an initiative from which many children with diverse abilities benefit greatly through such musical opportunities and experiences.”

Villa Bianca acknowledges that all children and young people, even the most vulnerable, have unique abilities and ways of expressing themselves.

It adopts a personally-tailored approach whereby each individual is guided towards the most beneficial programme, whether this is on a one-to-one basis or in a music group.

Villa Bianca also supports music teaching and learning within the centre or hand-in-hand with other providers, ensuring that each individual has the most enriching experience with the arts.