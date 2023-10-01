MAPFRE said it is actively contributing to the development goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda through an ambitious Sustainability Plan 22-24, which covers not only the business but also the actions it carries out with society, always with stringent commitments in social, environmental and corporate governance matters, and through insurance and responsible investment products, aligned with new needs.

The insurer underlined the above on the occasion of the celebration of the #ODSporbandera campaign, launched by UN Global Compact Spain as part of the international initiative #Togetherforthesdgs, with the aim that different global actors show their commitment to the sustainable development goals (SDGs). The 2030 Agenda was launched eight years ago.

Many MAPFRE employees raised the SDGs flag, which represents a commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future for all, seeks to synchronise efforts and goals, and encourages society as a whole to move forward together.

Assistance for families, companies and institutions

MAPFRE contributes to the 2030 Agenda mainly through risk coverage, through indemnities or the provision of services. In this regard, it helps families, companies and institutions to recover from the effects of an accident. In 2022, the company allocated a total of €16.362 billion to benefit payments.

It is also contributing to social welfare and the protection of citizens through its commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion; employment opportu­nities for all generations; sustainable management of its operations, especially among its providers and its sales network; the promotion of sustainable business; and the corporate volunteering activities it promotes in the more than 30 countries where it operates. The company currently focuses on seven SDGs, including: poverty (SDG 1), by promoting the resilience of 29.8 million people and their families through the reduction to their exposure and vulnerability to common disasters and extreme events;

Good health and well-being (SDG 3), an area in which last year it invested €1.5 million in actions to promote the physical and mental health of its employees. It also established itself as the first generalist health insurance company in Spain, with more than a million customers in this area;

Decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), for which it contributes to 30,327 employees with permanent contracts (98 per cent). More than 115,000 people work directly or indirectly for the company and nearly 145,000 providers provide services to MAPFRE;

Since its 20-22 sustainability plan, the company has also been contributing directly to climate action (SDG 13); through which it has reduced its global carbon footprint by 26 per cent with respect to 2019. This has made it possible for its operations in Spain and Portugal to be carbon neutral and has enabled 77 per cent of its business customers to be qualified with ESG criteria;

Gender equality (SDG 5) has enabled it to ensure that 42 per cent of positions of responsibility are held by women;

And to the 17 goals as a whole, owing to its corporate volunteering programme, which in 2022 mobilised 4,109 volunteers, including employees and family members, who carried out 1,488 activities around the world related to education, nutrition, health and emergency relief.

The company said it “works so that sustainability is not a concept but a roadmap for all of its activity”. Its Sustainability Plan 22-24 has been fully integrated into the business and the decision-making processes of all areas of the company.