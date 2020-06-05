Mapfre Malta has donated €5,000 towards the Malta Trust Foundation, which runs, among others, the Food Aid Project aimed at helping out families in need.

After having received several requests from people who had lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, president emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, as chairperson of the Malta Trust Foundation, initiated the setting up of the Food Aid Project. Over 2,000 families are now receiving food every fortnight.

Mapfre Middlesea CEO Felipe Navarro said: “This pandemic is generating hardships for millions around the world and stretching the resources of countries of all sizes. However, we do see a silver lining in all this. We see the emergence of a nationwide desire to be of service to the most vulnerable among us. We see an opportunity for solidarity and giving something back to the local community.”

The CEO added that “Mapfre would like to encourage other business entities to support the Malta Trust Foundation in order to allow it to continue to provide disadvantaged families with a brighter future.”

Sarah Bondin, director of the Malta Trust Foundation, said that the support of companies such as Mapfre Malta is also making it possible for the foundation to provide aid to NGOs that are struggling to support these vulnerable families, as well as taking referrals from the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, which is unable to accept new cases for the time being.