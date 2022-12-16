Malta Young Sailors Club is set to host the 22nd edition of the MAPFRE Euromed International Regatta this weekend in Mellieħa Bay.

The Mapfre Euromed International Regatta will be welcoming over 200 sailors hailing from countries which include Bahrain, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Romania, Spain, Thailand, The Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ukraine and of course a strong contigent from Malta.

The regatta, which sees competitive action from two Classes - Optimist and ILCA has always attracted a strong international fleet, this year being no exception.

Racing will take place from Saturday and will conclude on Tuesday, with action taking place just outside Mellieħa Bay.

