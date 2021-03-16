As part of this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day, MAPFRE Group organised an online panel discussion for employees with the aim to address the importance of work-life balance, as well as the challenges and implications posed during COVID-19.

The panel was included MAPFRE’s chief financial officer James Mallia, deputy chief officer Marta Martin, and head of business development Denise Bezzina. Dragan Donkov from Richmond Foundation moderated the panel. The other speakers included the CEO of St James Hospital Maria Bugeja, director of Science in the City Angele Galea, and renowned fitness and motivational coach Leanne Bartolo.

The main objective of the session was for MAPFRE employees to get to know the speakers from a professional and a personal standpoint, while gaining a stronger understanding of how to better implement work-life balance amidst the challenging times being faced as a result of the pandemic, while taking into consideration the importance of their organisational roles.

Other topics discussed included the ability to accept and learn how to cope with emotions that present themselves during these difficult times, the ability to accept change, acknowledging and identifying one’s skillsets in application to their career, and striking the right balance between one’s own career and wellbeing.

The speakers gave insightful advice to those struggling to cope with the challenges of COVID-19, both in their professional and personal lives. The company also provided its employees with a variety of herbal plants.