Mapfre Group recorded an opera­ting result of €658 million in 2020. This was highly affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the first six months of the year, but the group produced a very solid result in the second half of the year, when it generated €388 million.

The group’s revenues amoun­ted to €25.42 billion (a 10.7 per cent drop), while premiums stood at €20.48 billion (11.1 per cent less than in 2019). The combined ratio improved by nearly three percentage points in the 2020 fiscal year, closing at 94.8 per cent. Of note was the solid progress in the automobile line in all relevant countries.

The group’s attributable equity at 2020 year-end stood at €8.54 billion and total assets amounted to €69.15 billion.

Mapfre’s investments amounted to €44.89 billion, with 52.1 per cent of this figure corresponding to sovereign fixed income, 18.1 per cent to corporate fixed income and six per cent to equities.

At the end of September 2020, the Solvency II ratio stood at 180.2 per cent, with 86 per cent high-quality capital (Tier 1). This ratio is the result of a prudent approach to the balance sheet and active investment management and reflects Mapfre’s strong and resilient balance sheet.

The coronavirus crisis has marked an unprecedented situation at the global level in all aspects. Beginning in March, Mapfre implemented measures intended to both ensure the safety of its employees and collaborators and to ensure the continuity of its operations. These measures have been adapted as the pandemic has progressed.

The most significant actions carried out in this context were the activation of the business continuity plan through remote working (up to 90 per cent of the workforce at certain times and in certain markets), also maintaining the essential services (such as tow-trucks, repair shops, medi­cal centres, home repairs, burial services), the implementation of a strategy to protect the balance sheet and preserve the group’s capital, with the necessary li­quidity and financing in place to neutralise any monetary stress, especially in operations in emer­ging countries, and the mobilisation of resources to boost the economy through direct injections to society and measures to help policyholders, especially SMEs and the self-employed.

These measures are complementary to the additional social work carried out by Fundación Mapfre to address this crisis.

Mapfre Group’s social commitment in corporate tax contribution in 2020 was of €298 million − which is equivalent to an effective tax rate of 26.6 per cent on earnings. Almost 90 per cent of all assets in the Mapfre portfolio, excluding sovereign debt, have high or very high ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) scores.

Mapfre has a strong social commitment to employment, and 98 per cent of Mapfre’s 33,730 employees worldwide enjoy permanent contracts. With strong commitment to diversity, by the end of 2020, 46.3 per cent of vacancies in job positions of responsibility were filled by women. With regard to inclusion, people with disabilities now represent 3.3 per cent of the group’s workforce.

During 2020, over 150,000 people benefitted from the actions carried out by more than 4,750 employees and family members, thanks to the corporate volunteering programme (despite having to scale down its activities during the year due to the pandemic).

The group is also committed to the environment by reducing its carbon footprint with a view to achieving global emissions neutrality by 2030.