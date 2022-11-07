The 'Contemporary changes in the Insurance Market Conference' is being organised by MAPFRE in collaboration with the Department of Insurance and Risk Management, University of Malta. The conference will be held at the Valletta Campus, University of Malta on November 23, 2022. It will focus on contemporary issues in the insurance market covering regulatory developments and challenges, IFRS 17 financial and actuarial issues and how organisations need to be adaptable in order to keep up with the constant changing business environment.

The conference will have the participation of key local and foreign speakers in the insurance industry. The foreign speakers are Gonzalo de Cadenas Santiago, the Executive Director of Mapfre Economics. Gonzalo holds a PhD from the University of Berlin where he holds an academic advisory position. Gonzalo focuses his work on global geoeconomics and sectorial dynamics in an effort to help navigating these uncertain times.

Marta Ostrowska is a researcher in (re-)insurance law and Secretary-General of the scientific project Principles of Reinsurance Contract Law at the University of Zurich. Her research explores insurance law, institutions, and markets. She authors many articles and gives talks on topics such as the principle of proportionality in insurance regulation, change of information asymmetry in insurance, and many aspects of how new technology influences the regulation of insurance markets. Recently, she completed her doctoral research on the effectiveness of proportionality in the Solvency II Directive with a focus on captive structures.

Pierpaolo Marano is an associate professor at the department of Insurance and Risk Management – University of Malta. He also lectures at the Catholic University of Milan and the University of Latvia. He is a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Reading and an Honorary Fellow at the University of Hong Kong – Asian Institute of International Financial Law. Professor Marano holds a PhD in banking law and regulation. A widely sought speaker on insurance law, author of more than one hundred forty academic papers in English, Italian and Spanish language, and one of the drafters of the Italian Code of Private Insurance, he serves as an academic member of the Insurance and Reinsurance Stakeholders Group at the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

The conference will also count with the participation of renowned local speakers namely Matthew Attard from KPMG Malta, Chris Cardona from PwC Malta and Ray Schembri from MFSA. The panel members will be Andre Farrugia, Matthew Bianchi, Josianne Briffa, James Mallia, Giselle Borg and Berta Toledo.

This conference is free of charge and to participate in the event one can register online on https://www.um.edu.mt/events/insurancemarket2022/.

“MAPFRE believes in synergies and exchange of knowledge with business to make known the potential of the insurance sector. These all are definitely the fundamental pillars of economic and cultural development which also generates a positive impact on society,” said Ines Silva, HR Chief Officer.