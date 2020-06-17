This month, several employees from Mapfre Malta, which is comprised of Mapfre Middlesea and Mapfre MSV Life, is celebrating World Blood Donor Day by donating blood towards the National Blood Transfusion Unit (NBTU).

Mapfre Malta recognises the universal need for safe blood, which time after time has played a critical role in both treatments and urgent interventions. Thus, the company will do its part in helping ensure that a safe and sustainable blood supply is readily available for those who need it.

In reality, the ability to ensure there is an adequate supply of safe blood is solely determined by the regular donations made by voluntary blood donors. Notwithstanding this, the NBTU in St Luke’s Hospital strives to generate public awareness on the matter and ensure that there is a sustainable provision of safe blood supply in Malta. For this reason, Mapfre Malta is proud to do its part in this worldwide campaign in order to further raise awareness and help ensure a safe blood supply is readily available for those who need it.

Mapfre Middlesea president and CEO Felipe Navarro, who also participated in the initiative, said: “As a company we recognise the importance of blood donations. I would like to extend my thanks to all other entities and individuals that continue to raise awareness and contribute towards this campaign.”

This campaign will continue to form part of Mapfre Malta’s corporate volunteering initiatives, which are implemented through Fundación Mapfre’s volunteers programme. For more information on how to donate, visit www.health.gov.mt.