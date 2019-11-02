Towards the end of last month, Mapfre Malta continued to celebrate Pink October by encouraging all employees to come to the office wearing pink in order to further raise awareness for breast cancer.

In addition, a number of Pink October themed muffins were given out to all Mapfre Malta employees as a way of celebrating and further showing support towards the cause. Aside from having treated Mapfre employees with a delicious dessert, having the muffins decorated with a pink ribbon icing was a great way to reinforce the fact that these were made to help raise awareness for breast cancer among the company’s employees.

Mapfre Malta will continue to show support towards the fight against breast cancer by raising awareness

Throughout the day, a number of funds amounting to over €400 were also collected from several employees, which will be donated to the non-profit organisation called Action for Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Action for Breast Cancer Foundation have dedicated themselves to providing support and helping those who are struggling with breast cancer. The non-profit organisation collaborates with other entities in order to generate awareness and raise funds, so that both men and women alike may be helped with preventing, battling and surviving breast cancer.

In the future, Mapfre Malta will continue to show support towards the fight against breast cancer by helping to raise awareness and encouraging people to continuously work towards both prevention and a cure.