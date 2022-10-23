MAPFRE Malta employees are wearing pink this month to raise breast cancer awareness. The company wishes to support those, both men and women, who are suffering or have been through the experience.

When it comes to fighting breast cancer, early detection is key, and MAPFRE Malta is once again supporting this cause with a campaign that emphasises the importance of this message.

The company dedicated an entire week to raising awareness and providing information about several aspects of breast cancer. Some of the salient topics pertaining to this campaign included prevention, symptoms, causes and screening campaigns, all of which were disseminated to the staff through the company’s intranet.

Meanwhile, women employees at MAPFRE Malta are encouraged to join this initiative by carrying out breast ultrasound screenings and mammograms, and men are encouraged to do a PSA lab test, all costs being covered by the company.

“At MAPFRE, we care about the health and well-being of our employees. Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and for this reason we are more than happy to cover the costs of ultrasound screenings,” Ines Silva, chief human resources officer at MAPFRE Malta, said.

The company’s HR and marketing departments distributed cookies with pink ribbons as part of the awareness campaign, while the social club offered pink muffins against a small donation, which will be topped up by the company and forwarded to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

Across the MAPFRE Global Group, 26 countries joined the cause, leading to a widespread participation of employees. The MAPFRE Group also helped raise awareness through its online platforms.