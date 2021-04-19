Javier R. Moreno Gonzalez has been appointed new chief execu­tive officer of MAPFRE Middlesea plc. His appointment was approved by the company’s board of directors on April 1.

Moreno Gonzalez has held various executive positions throughout his career, which he enabled him to influence and reinforce MAPFRE Group’s commercial and business deve­lopment, as well as important technical and customer service functions. This experience has provided Moreno Gonzalez with a broad managerial vision in this line of business, which he aims to apply to further develop MAPFRE Malta.

In recent years, Moreno Gonzalez has been participating in the development of strategic projects at corporate group level through the implementation of strategies across different countries. As a result, he has gained a thorough understanding of other countries’ capabilities and at group level, as well as of successful practices, which could potentially also be applicable to Malta.

In addition, the new CEO strongly believes in sustaining a corporate culture whereby the development or enhancement of products and services should derive from a thorough analysis of the ‘real’ needs of the customers. By placing the client at the centre of the company’s activities, MAPFRE Middlesea believes it will be able to adapt and enhance its value proposition model accordingly.

Following his appointment, the new CEO commented: “I consider myself very fortunate to be appointed by the MAPFRE Group to this position of signifi­cant responsibility. This is a new professional challenge that I find exciting and which I face with great enthusiasm.”

In light of the current economic crisis imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEO added: “There are many challenges in the road ahead, but we must look to the future with optimism because we have the capabilities and resources to grasp the opportunities within our reach.

“During my time at MAPFRE Middlesea, I would like to continue contributing to the group’s transformation process and make our processes more digitised, efficient and sophisticated. We aim to achieve this with one goal in mind: we want to be the company that gene­rates the best experience for its customers. This will allow us to cultivate long-term relationships by accompanying them and adapting our value proposition to their needs at all times. Our focus will continue to be on offering the best service, especially in these very particular circumstances.”