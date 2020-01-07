In the last four years, Mapfre Middlesea employees together with the chairman and CEO have collected a number of funds together in order to donate them to a good cause.

In December, Mapfre Middlesea contributed towards the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Regardless of religion, race or gender, the foundation is dedicated towards helping individuals, couples or families who find themselves in an unfortunate short-term crisis, providing them with non-perishable food items.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation was founded by Rev. Kim Hurst in 2015, after she met an individual scavenging through the trash in search for potentially discarded food items.

Mapfre Middlesea employees donated €1,140 towards the foundation.

“I would like to thank everyone in the name of the company for the great commitment being shown towards all initiatives related to corporate social responsibility this year,” said Felipe Navarro, president and CEO of Mapfre Middlesea.

“Moreover, I would like to transmit the thanks from the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation for the immense generosity shown towards them.

With these donations, the Foodbank will be able to provide food for 100 families per week.” In the upcoming year, Mapfre Middlesea will continue to collaborate with a number of NGOs as part of their commitment towards socially responsible initiatives. This donation was but a small gesture of goodwill from Mapfre Middlesea to express the well-deserved appreciation and gratitude towards the work done by these local institutions.