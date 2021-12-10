This year for Christmas, Mapfre Middlesea has come up with an initiative on Facebook to give people the opportunity to win some money for a good cause. It consists of a competition in which the participants have to tag or name a charity or voluntary organisation they want to help, and also a friend that believes in the same cause. The total prize will be €1,000, out of this amount €800 will be donated to the charity or voluntary organisation chosen by the winner, and the remaining €200 for the winner for their participation.

Charity and voluntary organisations are facing difficult challenges as a consequence of the pandemic. This year, more than ever, support is needed to continue doing their commendable work and spreading generosity all over. This is a small gesture by which the company intends to spread joy during the Christmas season.

This initiative is running until December 20 and is part of Mapfre Middlesea’s Christmas Campaign for 2021. To participate and get the chance to win the prize and help others during this festive season visit the Mapfre Facebook page.