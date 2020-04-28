In an effort to support clients in these difficult times and to ease some of the financial burden many are experiencing, Mapfre Middlesea are introducing additional benefits to their clients.

Mapfre Middlesea have announced that, for those clients who end up unemployed as a result of this crisis, they will apply a 25 per cent discount on the 12-month renewal of their client’s motor policy, this being equivalent to three-months free premium, with the balance to be paid quarterly starting three months from the renewal of the policy.

As regards home insurance and individual health policies, Mapfre Middlesea announced they will be extending these policies for three months for free. The company said these measures apply to clients rendered unemployed during the COVID-19 crisis as well as to those sole traders and self-employed who qualify for the related government benefits.

The benefits will be applicable to home, motor and individual health policies due for renewal between May 1 and July 31.

In order to continue delivering a seamless service to clients, Mapfre has provided remote working capabilities to practically all its staff. All services are available for policyholders 24 hours a day, seven days a week on its website where clients can pay renewals, get a quote, and can also lodge a claim by filling in an online claim form.

Felipe Navarro, Mapfre Middlesea president and CEO said: “We recognise that these uncertain times have created unique challenges for all of us. I wish to thank all those working on the front lines to help keep us healthy and safe. Your courage and strength gives us optimism amid the uncertainty. We are stronger together in times of crisis.”