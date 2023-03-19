MAPFRE Middlesea has launched a new product: commercial home insurance. This policy is designed to meet the needs of landlords who are looking to insure their rental properties and protect themselves against potential financial losses when the unexpected happens.

The new commercial home insurance policy provides coverage for personal belongings in the event of theft, fire or other covered events, allowing the insured to replace or repair items such as furniture, electronics, clothing and more, without having to bear the full cost.

The policy also includes liability coverage, in the event that someone is injured in the rented property and decides to sue the landlord. This coverage will also cover any damages that the tenants may cause to the rented property.

The insurance also comes with Home Assistance, a 24-hour, 365 days-a-year emergency service in the event of a sudden and unforeseen incident at the rented property.

Most tenants consider it an advantage for the landlord to have the property they call home insured. With this insurance in place, the landlord will not hesitate to replace or repair items that have been broken, allowing their lives to return to normal as quickly as possible.

MAPFRE Middlesea has launched this policy in line with its business philosophy ‘We care about what matters to you’, commercial chief officer Boris Curmi said.

“We want to provide added value so our clients can live with peace of mind knowing that their assets are properly taken care of.”