MAPFRE Middlesea and MAPFRE MSV Life have successfully attained the 2022 HR Quality Mark issued by FHRD, which is one of the highest HR practices recognitions in Malta.

The Quality Mark is awarded for a period of three years providing internal and external recognition, enhancing employer branding especially when it comes to talent attraction, as well as to employees’ retention.

The process consisted of a very strict and accurate human resources audit covering seven sections for both MAPFRE Middlesea and MAPFRE MSV Life ‒ namely HR policies and procedures, recruitment and selection, compensation, benefits and awards, employment and industrial relations, performance management, HR information systems and people development and training ‒ and both companies attained very high scores.

Ines Silva, chief officer for HR for both companies, said: “This award is obviously a result of all the hard work carried out, but it is also a continuation of what has been done, including keeping employees’ motivation and commitment as a priority, the only way to maintain high engagement and, consequently, a constructive outcome to our companies.”

She added that MAPFRE considers employees to be its most important resource and that the company is committed to them, to their professional and personal development and to their well-being, but it is also committed to society and makes them a part of this commitment.

The company holds various CSR activities involving their staff in events such as planting trees, clean-ups and helping NGOs to raise funds.

The company also offers many staff benefits, including health insurance, group life insurance, personal accident insurance, voluntary occupational pension scheme, canteen allowance, transport allowance, childcare facilities and many other benefits such as flexible hours and remote working, which makes it a very attractive place to work.

Ines explained: “Based on MAPFRE’s new purpose, ‘We care about what matters to you’, MAPFRE will always be by your side so you can move forward with peace of mind, helping to build a more sustainable and caring society, thus creating our story in which we articulate our employer brand. At MAPFRE, every minute you invest makes sense.”

MAPFRE Middlesea plc and MAPFRE MSV Life plc are authorised under the Insurance Business Act and are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.