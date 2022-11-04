MAPFRE MSV Life is extending its special offer on Unit Linked Personal Pension Plans up to the end of the current year.

“We are pleased to announce that, following the excellent response that we have received to our special offer, we have decided to extend it up to December 31,” Michael Galea, chief business development officer at MAPFRE MSV Life, said.

Under this special officer, MAPFRE MSV Life is making a €175 top-up to new Unit Linked Personal Pension Plans when the policy is set up and the first premium paid by the client is allocated.

Furthermore, given that MAPFRE MSV Life Personal Pension Plans are qualifying schemes, customers can benefit, subject to eligibility, from the tax credits made available by the government. The tax credit for 2022 is 25 per cent applicable to a maximum contribution of €3,000 (resulting in a maximum tax credit of €750 per person).

“We are extremely satisfied with the response to our campaign so far, with hundreds of customers having already benefitted from our special offer as they have started saving towards their retirement with a MAPRE MSV Life Unit Linked Personal Pension Plan,” Galea said.

“We continue to encourage people to start saving now for a very important life goal – that of building adequate savings to support their lifestyle when they retire. We hope that the attractive offer we are making available up to the end of the year will help more and more people to make that first important step towards supporting their desired lifestyle in the future,” Galea concluded.

This is a limited time offer and MAPFRE MSV Life reserves the right to close this offer earlier.

Terms and conditions apply and may be viewed on www. mapfre.com.mt/personal-pension-plan/.