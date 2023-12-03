MAPFRE MSV Life plc has announced the successful closure of subscriptions for its Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2027, reaching full capacity ahead of the anticipated closing date. Subscriptions opened on November 20.

The investment plan is linked to the BOV Capital Guaranteed Fund 2027, a sub-fund of BOV Investment Funds managed by BOV Asset Management Ltd.

Etienne Sciberras, CEO of MAPFRE MSV Life, that the hundreds of clients that subscribed to the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2027.

“The successful response from the public encourages us to continue to work on insurance based insurance products that offer attractive and innovative features that are valued by our clients,” he said.

