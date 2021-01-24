Leading life insurance provider Mapfre MSV Life plc has launched a new value-added feature linked to its Life Protection Plans.

“In line with our strategy to provide the best possible service to clients, we are pleased to announce that we are now offering complimentary chauffeur-driven service to take clients to the medical clinic and back home whenever medical tests in connection with a life protection policy application are required,” Michael Galea, chief business development officer at Mapfre MSV Life, said.

“This new added-value benefit which we are offering to our prospective clients on a complimentary basis underscores Mapfre MSV Life’s strategy to offer its clients a top-quality service and added value,” he added.

In order to provide this new benefit, Mapfre MSV Life plc will be collaborating with eCabs who will provide the chauffeur transport to clients to and from their medical appointments, compliments of the insurance provider.

Mapfre MSV Life has devised a simple process that is communicated to prospective clients whenever they are referred for medical tests/examinations

Galea explained that Mapfre MSV Life underwrites applications for protection plans based on the information provided by the client.

He said: “In the large majority of cases we are able to accept the client’s application right away and issue the policy immediately. However, depending on the personal circumstances of the applicant, there are instances when we would need to arrange for the client to attend medical examinations or tests. Our new benefit is intended to smoothen the client journey in these cases.

“Mapfre MSV Life has devised a very simple process that is communicated to prospective clients whenever they are referred for medical tests/examinations. Clients just have to complete a simple e-form online that enables us to make arrangements with our service provider, eCabs, to pick the clients up for the medical tests and take them back home thereafter.

“This is a no-cost, added-value benefit that we hope would contribute to improve the client experience when applying for a Mapfre MSV Life Protection Plan,” Galea concluded.

Mapfre MSV Life Protection Plans provide clients with added security and, therefore, more confidence to take on the many opportunities that life has to offer. Such plans are designed to provide families and businesses with the peace of mind and reassurance as a result of the financial security they provide.

More information on Mapfre MSV Life Protection Plans is available at www.msvlife.com. One may also contact Mapfre MSV Life plc on Facebook, by calling +356 2590 9000 or by sending an e-mail to info@msvlife.com.