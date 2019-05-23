Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, has announced that Mapfre MSV Life plc, the leading provider of life insurance protection, long-term savings and retirement planning in Malta, has selected Sapiens’ life and pension core suite and digital solutions for a core and digital transformation project.

The project includes the implementation and integration of Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension (previously referred to as Sapiens ALIS) and Sapiens Intelligence for Life & Pension, as well as the deployment over the cloud of Sapiens AgentConnect for Life & Pension (which was known as Sapiens Portal).

“Mapfre MSV Life has relied upon two separate systems to cover the scope of our various life lines of business, including group and individual,” said David Curmi, CEO of Mapfre MSV Life.

“Sapiens’ ability to serve as a one-stop-shop and consolidate our disparate systems was a crucial factor in our selection. We will decommission our legacy systems and transform our business with Sapiens’ innovative core suite, which will reduce time to market for future product roll-outs and overhead costs,” Mr Curmi added.

“Our organisation will also benefit from actionable business intelligence insights, as well as the ability to further empower our agents via Sapiens’ portal solution.”

“Sapiens prides itself on being able to meet the end-to-end needs of our clients,” said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens. “The pre-integration between our core suites and digital offerings, as well as our secure cloud deployment, is attractive to life and pension insurers seeking to transform. They can quickly digitalise and make wholesale changes, without disrupting their core business. Sapiens is pleased to partner with Mapfre MSV Life and we look forward to years of fruitful collaboration.”

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension is a flagship solution designed to enable insurance providers to quickly and efficiently address the challenges of a highly regulated and increasingly competitive marketplace. The end-to-end, core solution suite supports the complete policy lifecycle across a wide variety of products in the life & pension market. This insurance software uniquely combines functional maturity and robustness gained through decades of global success, with cutting-edge innovation and modern technology.

Sapiens AgentConnect for Life & Pension empowers agents with full lifecycle enablement, including the ability to manage their pipeline, sell policies to their consumers and provide top-level customer service in real-time. Agents also possess a holistic view of their business performance overall and benefit from full access to all their remunerations, payments, commission transactions and statements.

Sapiens Intelligence for Life & Pension offers providers complete analytic capabilities. It comprises two pre-integrated components: SmartStore, which is an intelligent data store that unifies and houses data, and InfoMaster, a set of analytical applications, offering a wide range of data visualisation and analytical capabilities through reporting, dashboards and data discovery.