Insurance company MAPFRE MSV Life continues to support the annual cycling challenge organised by the Alive Charity Foundation.

During the official presentation, MAPFRE MSV Life CEO Etienne Sciberras presented the sponsorship to Sandro Baluci, one of the dedicated cyclists participating in this year’s challenge. The event was also attended by Nicky Camilleri, chairman and one of the founders of the Alive Charity Foundation.

The cycling challenge, which has become a significant annual event, aims to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes in Malta. This year, a contingent of 35 passionate cyclists will embark on an arduous journey, leaving Malta this weekend and travelling to Spain. Their ultimate goal is to complete a challenging 1,320-kilometre route, cycling from Barcelona to Compostela in Spain.

As a committed supporter of community initiatives, MAPFRE MSV Life recognises the importance of such events in making a positive impact on society.

By partnering with the Alive Charity Foundation for this cycling challenge, the company demonstrates its dedication to social responsibility and its commitment to promoting a healthier and more compassionate world.

“MAPFRE MSV Life is honoured to once again support the Alive Charity Foundation and its cycling challenge,” Etienne Sciberras, CEO of MAPFRE MSV Life, said.

“We believe in the power of collective efforts and the incredible impact they can have on improving lives. We are proud to be part of this journey alongside Sandro Baluci and all the participating cyclists.”

Camilleri expressed his gratitude for the continued support from MAPFRE MSV Life.

“We are deeply grateful for MAPFRE MSV Life’s ongoing commitment to our cause. Their contribution enables us to make a difference in the lives of those in need, and together, we can create a brighter future,” he said.