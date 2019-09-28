Mapfre MSV Life is once again extending its support to the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra for the season 2019-2020.

The sponsorship was presented by David Curmi, CEO of Mapfre MSV Life to Malta Philharmonic Orchestra executive chairman Sigmund Mifsud.

The sponsorship of Mapfre MSV Life is directed towards supporting the orchestra to enhance its cultural calendar as well as supporting the orchestra’s educational programme.

Mr Curmi said that Mapfre MSV Life is pleased to support and be associated with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra underlining the company’s resolve to support arts and culture in Malta as part of its community programme.

Mr Mifsud thanked Mapfre MSV Life for nurturing its partnership with the national musical ensemble and its endeavour in promoting classical music and Malta’s musical heritage locally and overseas.