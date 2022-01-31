MAPFRE Malta represented by MAPFRE Middlesea and MAPFRE MSV Life have signed an agreement with The Malta Trust Foundation to support its latest project, Villa Bianca – a space within which children and young people can experience music and the arts.

The agreement was signed by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on behalf of the Malta Trust Foundation and CEO Etienne Sciberras on behalf of MAPFRE MSV Life and CEO Javier Moreno on behalf of MAPFRE Middlesea plc.

Villa Bianca is a specialised, not-for-profit provider of music sessions and music therapy to children and young people that may have little access to such artistic experiences. The centre hopes to extend its services to other arts in future.

Coleiro Preca said: “Music has the power to support, enrich, even transform the human experience. Children with impairments deserve access to the arts, especially for their power to enhance personal growth and development.”

This space for music is founded on the belief that artistic experiences can help individuals to untap pathways of communication and self-expression, leading to a strong sense of empowerment and ability, whether musical or otherwise.

Etienne Sciberras commented: “MAPFRE MSV Life is glad to contribute towards such initiative and believes that many children with diverse abilities will benefit greatly from having such musical opportunities and experiences.”

Javier Moreno added: “Strong ethical values are fundamental to our business and form the foundation of our corporate culture. We believe we need to contribute towards the well-being of society and this collaboration will help children with disabilities to develop more skills and find comfort in music.”

He continued: “At MAPFRE we are people who look after people and we feel privileged to be able to help out such initiatives”.

Villa Bianca acknowledges that all children and young people, even the most vulnerable, have unique abilities and ways of expressing themselves.

The centre will adopt a personally-tailored approach whereby each individual will be guided towards the most beneficial programme, whether this is on a one-to-one basis or in a music group. It will also support music teaching and learning within the centre or hand-in-hand with other providers, ensuring that each individual has the most enriching experience with the arts.

CAPTIONFrom left, Carmel Briffa from the Malta Trust Foundation, MAPFRE Middlesea plc CEO Javier Moreno, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Colero Preca, MAPFRE MSV Life CEO Etienne Sciberras and Michael Galea, chief officer, business development at MAPFRE MSV Life.