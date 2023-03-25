MAPFRE is once again joining the Earth Hour initiative led by WWF, the largest mobilisation campaign against climate change.

This year, the slogan is ‘Give an Hour for Earth’, giving society the opportunity to show its concern for the environmental degradation of the planet and the need to act.

The multinational has invited the approximately 40 countries in which it is present to turn off the lights in all its buildings on March 25, for 60 minutes, between 8.30 and 9.30pm. In 2022, more than 50 buildings in 12 group countries joined the initiative.

MAPFRE began to collaborate with WWF in 2009 to show its commitment to the fight against climate change, a challenge it carries out through an ambitious Environmental Footprint Plan, the ultimate objective of which is to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

In 2022, it reduced its energy consumption by 19,339,218 kWh, which means by 12 per cent compared to 2019.

This was made possible, among other measures, by the implementation of hybrid work models, optimisation of workspaces, investment in energy efficiency, adjustment of air conditioning temperatures and installation of photovoltaic solar panels.

In Spain and other countries, 100 per cent renewable energy is also used. Thanks to this decrease in energy consumption, the insurance company avoided releasing 4,095 MT of CO 2 into the atmosphere last year.

MAPFRE is moving forward in its commitment to energy efficiency as a key element of its decarbonisation strategy and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 in all the countries where it operates.