According to the 2018 edition of the annual ranking created by Mapfre Economic Research, the company is among the 15 leading European insurance companies.

In the study, published by the Fundación Mapfre, the group holds 11th place in the global ranking, and sixth place among non-life insurers. AXA remains in first place with €96.31 billion in premium volume and 4.6 per cent growth in 2018. The 15 leading European insurance groups collected €584.6 billion in premiums, 1.6 per cent more than the previous year, but against a backdrop of high catastrophic loss experiences for the second consecutive year.

The impact was most notable on the income statement: The aggregated operating results of all the insurance groups included in the ranking decreased by 19.9 per cent in 2018, falling to €27.34 billion.

In the non-life sector, the Economic Research report highlights a 2.9 per cent increase in premiums across the 15 main entities, up to €263.1 billion. The German company Allianz once again tops the ranking in the non-life sector, with a premium volume of €53.36 billion.