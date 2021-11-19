Mapfre is committed to the economic and social development of the countries where it operates, giving rise to projects in several areas that mainly impact SDG 1 ‘No poverty’, SDG 10 ‘Reduced inequality’, SDG 8 ‘Decent work’, and SDG 17 ‘Partnerships to achieve the SDGs.’

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, more than a billion people – around 15 per cent of the world's population – have some kind of disability. Forecasts indicate it will rise further still as a result of ageing populations and the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Mapfre has a corporate disability programme with the objective to integrate people with disabilities into the organization and make Mapfre the benchmark employer for people with disabilities. The company is constantly removing any barriers that have been identified as hindering their integration in order to increase the number of people with disabilities in the company and improve their quality of life.

“By integrating them, we help them become more independent, increase their confidence, and improve their personal well-being,” said Ines da Silva, Chief Officer Human Resources while explaining that at MAPFRE Malta they integrate people with disabilities and make them feel part of their team.

Mapfre Middlesea CEO Javier Moreno said: “The company generates innovation, growth, creativity, empathy in people, and many other things by including individuals with disabilities, giving Mapfre a work environment that makes it more inclusive.

”Mapfre has a global corporate volunteering programme, which is integrated into its human resources and sustainability strategies and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This program has been implemented in 28 countries through Fundación Mapfre. It establishes the basic guidelines for the rollout of in-country corporate volunteering: nutrition, health, education, environment, emergency assistance, and solidarity.

Last year, more than 950 activities were carried out in areas such as education, nutrition, health, and emergency relief that impacted the lives of over 159,000 people in the countries wherein MAPFRE operates. Over 4,750 volunteers participated in them, including employees and their families.

Speaking on behalf of Mapfre Malta, Ines da Silva said: “We are very proud that a large number of our workforce have collaborated on a volunteering activity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mapfre volunteers have collaborated with food banks, supported people with disabilities, helping them to be more autonomous. Also, we helped young people at risk of social exclusion to feel appreciated and valued. The volunteering team also helped local farmers in the up keeping of their fields and crops.”

These activities and efforts in the areas of disabilities and volunteering are part of Mapfre’s commitment towards its social footprint and working towards a better society.