The innovative and critical potential of artistic research lies in its capacity to generate personally-situated knowledge, implying that ideas and theory are ultimately the result of practice and that the emergent process of research methods unfolds through practice.

Based on the notion that knowledge is derived from doing and the senses, Arts Council Malta (ACMlab) is today holding a hands-on workshop to explore collaboration in artistic research and curatorial practice.

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss the necessity of design for such projects from the point of view of the artist engaged in industry partnerships and projects.

Any curious artist interested in testing out productive gaps in their practice or thinking of applying for the next call of the Malta Arts Fund – Research Support Grant, is invited to attend the session.

The workshop is being held at the Valletta University Campus today at 6.30pm. Registration is required, bookings free of charge may be done on fundinfo@artscouncilmalta.org. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2KvEbXy.