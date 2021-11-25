The world will on Thursday mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Diego Maradona, regarded by some as the best player of all time and a man adored in his home country Argentina despite, or perhaps because of, his human flaws.

Argentine club matches are to mark a minute of silence and players will arrange themselves in a “10” formation on the pitch to honor Maradona’s famous jersey number, while special masses will be held – including in the Buenos Aires slum where Maradona grew up, to mark the day he passed away.

In Naples, where he spent part of his career, two statues for the striker are set to be unveiled.

“We’ll miss you for the rest of our lives,” said the Argentine Football League in homage on the eve of the anniversary, with a video of the life, goals, and many trophies of the man nicknamed “Pibe de Oro” (Golden Kid).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta