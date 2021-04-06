Diego Maradona’s former lawyer has hit back at the late Argentine football legend’s daughters after his offices were raided by anti-fraud police, accusing them of abandoning their father.

Matias Morla and two of Maradona’s daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, are embroiled in an inheritance dispute over Maradona’s brand and image rights.

“Maradona was abandoned, that’s clear. He died alone, apart from the sisters with whom he spoke every day and (his ex-girlfriend) Veronica Ojeda, who went to see him with Dieguito Fernando, his son,” Morla told America TV on Monday night.

