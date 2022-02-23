Luciano Spalletti said Wednesday that the late Diego Maradona would support Napoli in their Europa League decider with Barcelona, a meeting of two of the Argentine legend’s former clubs.

Napoli are level at 1-1 with Barca ahead of Thursday’s play-off second leg at the Naples stadium named after their deceased hero, who led them to their only two Serie A titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

“I’ve read a lot of things about Maradona... when it came time to decide Maradona never had a foot on different sides, he always took a position,” Spalletti told reporters.

“I’m sure that tomorrow, given the quality that the Catalan team has, he’d be on our side.

“We don’t have a player of his quality but together we can become a team worthy of Maradona.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta