Argentine football great Diego Maradona is progressing well after brain surgery on a blood clot and could be discharged this week, his doctor said Monday.

Maradona, 60, underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.

“Diego is in the mood to leave, and we are evaluating the discharge that could be tomorrow or probably Wednesday, we have to see the clinical parameters, but the progress is very good,” Leopoldo Luque told reporters.

Maradona, who went into isolation two weeks ago after one of his bodyguards displayed coronavirus symptoms, had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 at his 60th birthday celebration at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.

