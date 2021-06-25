The psychiatrist who was treating Diego Maradona when he died last November denies any responsibility for his demise, which an expert panel has blamed on neglect, her lawyer said Thursday.

Agustina Cosachov, 36, will tell investigators the footballer “died of a coronary issue that in no way related to the psychiatric issues she was attending to,” her lawyer Vadim Mischanchuk said as his client arrived to be questioned by prosecutors.

“She was a psychiatric doctor, she had nothing to do with the clinical management of the patient,” the lawyer said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta