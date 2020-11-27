Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Diego Maradona would call him after defeats, paying a warm tribute to the late Argentine great with a “big, big” heart.

The World Cup winner died from a heart attack on Wednesday aged 60.

“I spent the day today telling stories to my guys about him and the time we spent together and that’s the guy I miss,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“I especially miss the phone call that was always arriving after defeats and never after victories.

“He knew that after victories I don’t need phone calls, he knew that in difficult moments he was always there and he was always saying after defeats and in difficult moments ‘Mo, don’t forget you are the best’.

“It was always with this kind of approach, so I miss Diego.”

