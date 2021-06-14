Diego Maradona’s personal physician and six other caregivers accused of neglecting the football icon in his final days, will be questioned by Argentine prosecutors from Monday.

The seven were placed under investigation for manslaughter after a board of experts looking into Maradona’s death found he had received inadequate care and was abandoned to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period”.

The football legend died of a heart attack last November at the age of 60, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot.

An investigation was opened following a complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five children against neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, whom they blame for their father’s deteriorating condition after the operation.

