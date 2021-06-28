Argentine prosecutors will on Monday question Diego Maradona’s personal physician, accused along with six other medical professionals of having neglected the ailing football icon in his final days.

The appearance of Leopoldo Luque, 39, will close a two-week process of interrogating the seven, who appeared one by one to defend themselves against the accusations.

Luque, who has described Maradona as a friend, was in charge of his medical team, which a board of experts found had provided inadequate care and abandoned the idolized player to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before he was found dead in bed.

A judge will next decide whether to order a trial, in a process that could take years. The suspects risk between eight and 25 years in jail if found guilty.

