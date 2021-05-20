Seven people have been placed under formal investigation for manslaughter in Argentina over the November death of footballing legend Diego Maradona, AFP has learned from a judicial source.
The accused — who include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — potentially face eight to 25 years in prison.
The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us