Seven people have been placed under formal investigation for manslaughter in Argentina over the November death of footballing legend Diego Maradona, AFP has learned from a judicial source.

The accused — who include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — potentially face eight to 25 years in prison.

The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.

