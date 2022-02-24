Malta Marathon organiser Joe Micallef is inviting athletes who had registered to take part in the now-canceled 2022 event to run a half-marathon on the same day as a government-organised race.

There have been weeks of controversy over this year's Malta Marathon which was cancelled by the organising committee after a clash on the race route with Transport Malta.

Following the cancellation of the event, Sport Malta and Transport Malta teamed up to organise their own marathon on the same route they had proposed to the Malta Marathon organisers. Athletes would start from Mdina Gate in Rabat and finishing at Sliema Ferries on March 6.

Initially, Micallef had accepted SportMalta’s invitation to join the organising committee of the newly formed race but pulled out just 24 hours later, saying that he wanted to disassociate himself from the race.

Now it has emerged that Micallef has invited runners who had originally applied to take part in the Malta Marathon to take part in a half-marathon race in Qrendi.

