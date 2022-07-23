Some months ago the Dominican community of Valletta started a project which had been waiting for long – the restoration and changing parts of the marble floor of the Basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven and St Dominic.

After the extensive restoration of the interior and exterior of the church, including all frescoes and oil paintings, the cracked marble flooring, apart from posing a danger to churchgoers, could be seen as an eyesore.

The restoration and the replacement of marble slabs and the preparatory work needed involve a considerable amount of money.

“To carry out the project, we made use of European funds specifically directed to such projects. I wish to thank all those who helped us aquire these funds and those volunteers who helped in the execution of the project.”

European funds support 80 per cent of the total expenditure, while the remaining 20 per cent are to be forked out by the parish.

Working is in an advanced stage; in fact, the lateral aisles of the church are ready. After the feast of St Dominic, to be celebrated on August 7, work will start on the main course of the church.

The work is being carried out by Halmann Vella Ltd.

Benefactors and friends are being urged to support the project and with their generosity and faith in God the whole flooring will be ready by the end of the year.

Fr Camilleri is the prior and parish priest of St Dominic parish church, Valletta.