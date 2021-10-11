A worker sustained grievous injuries while working at a factory in Ħal Far on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The incident happened at the factory industrial zone when marble slabs came crashing onto the victim, a 21-year-old Eritrean national. No further details were given.

The victim was given medical treatment on site before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Duty magistrate Monica Vella appointed an inquiry. Police are investigating.